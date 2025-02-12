LA ICE raids: Attorney tips on what to do if you're approached by agents

The Brief ICE is reportedly looking to carry out large-scale raids in LA in the coming weeks. Groups are working to help immigrants understand their constitutional rights. One immigration attorney says those worried should carry documents, with names and dates, proving they've been in the U.S.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to carry out large-scale raids in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. LA's local immigrant communities are scared and worried for their futures.

Even people who have lived and worked in the U.S. for years have fears.

Now, there's a push for immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, to know their constitutional rights.

One immigration attorney said she is seeing more and more questions from her clients, both past and present. She's offering advice on what documents to carry to prove your status, even if you're undocumented.

Important Documents:

Attorney Rebecca Medina says that with ICE raids looming, the people most at risk are undocumented immigrants who have been in the U.S. less than two years.

Medina says there are a few documents you should carry to prove your status in the U.S.

"Utility bills. It's going to be bank statements. It's going to be memberships to the gym, Costco, AAA, whatever shows that you have been present in the United States, with your name and date on it," Medina said.

What to Do if ICE comes:

Medina is also warning families to prepare for "Knock and Talk" visits from ICE agents, and have a plan. She recommends appointing a guardian for minor children in case the parents are detained.

There are other steps you should take if an agent comes to your home. Medina says you should:

Ask to see the warrant signed by a judge.

Make sure the name on the warrant is spelled correctly.

Don't open the door.

Ask the agent to slide the warrant under the door, or show it through a window.

Don't answer any questions and do not sign anything without talking to an attorney first.

Medina also says that employers can make the same demands if ICE agents come to the workplace.

"Unless we see a judicial warrant, we're not going to allow you into the premises," Medina said. "It's also an expectation of privacy because a company, regardless of whether they let the public in their doors or not, is still private property."