'ICE-Free Zones': LA County advances plan to restrict federal immigration enforcement

The Brief LA County supervisors unanimously approved a plan to create "ICE-free zones," prohibiting federal agents from using county facilities as staging areas or processing centers. The policy comes after a federal raid at a San Pedro park and nature center, which officials say frightened residents and diverted staff from their public duties. U.S. attorneys warn that local jurisdictions cannot exclude federal agents from public spaces and that any county employees who obstruct their work could face arrest.



Los Angeles County officials have taken a decisive step toward establishing "ICE-free zones" across the region.

The move aims to formally restrict federal immigration agents from accessing sensitive county-run locations, such as hospitals, clinics, and social service offices, ensuring that residents can access essential care without fear of deportation.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously directed its attorneys to draft an ordinance creating "ICE-free zones" within 30 days.

The policy would prohibit federal immigration-enforcement authorities from using county property as staging areas, processing centers, or operations bases for civil law enforcement actions.

The motion, authored by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis, is modeled after an executive order from Chicago designed to prevent immigration authorities from using city-owned property, such as school or city parking lots, during their operations.

The ordinance will specify that county property must be used for county purposes and will require signs at facilities clarifying that the property is not available for non-county operations.

The board clarified that this ordinance will not interfere with lawful judicial warrants or the enforcement of criminal law.

The backstory:

The push for this ordinance follows a specific incident on October 8, 2025, when federal agents conducted a raid at Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center in San Pedro. During that event, agents arrested three people and allegedly threatened Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation staff.

According to the board's motion, the raid caused residents to avoid the park and diverted county staff from their duties.

Additionally, recent ice raids have been reported in areas such as East Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, and Highland Park, some occurring near campuses as students returned for the first day of school.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the move expressed grave concerns over public safety and civil rights.

Supervisor Horvath stated, "Our federal government is killing its own citizens. Let that sink in, our federal government is freely, without cause, murdering its own citizens in broad daylight in front of witnesses and cameras."

She added that while the county cannot control federal agencies, "we do control our own property, and we have the responsibility to act when lives are at stake."

Supervisor Solis emphasized the need for legal documentation, saying, "You don't have the right to come in and harass people without a federal warrant. And if you use our property to stage, you need to show us documentation as to why — you need to have a warrant to back that up."

Supervisor Janice Hahn noted that federal actions are "not making us safer, it is putting residents, citizens, children in danger."

She specifically highlighted a weekend incident in Downey where she claimed agents tried to detain two landscapers who were in the country legally.

"It could not be clearer they are racially profiling our residents, and this is an assault on our entire Latino community," Hahn stated.

The other side:

Federal officials have strongly condemned the county's actions.

In a statement to FOX 11, the Department of Homeland Security called the ordinance "illegaly illiterate," adding that "enforcing federal immigration laws is a clear federal responsibility under Article I, Article II and the Supremacy Clause."

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California wrote on X, "Local jurisdictions cannot target and exclude federal agents from public spaces. We will use any public spaces necessary to enforce federal law."

He warned that "anyone who attempts to impede our agents will be arrested and charged, including county employees."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller echoed these sentiments on Fox News, stating, "Anyone who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony. You have immunity to perform your duties, and no one... can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agency's actions, writing on X, "ICE isn't the problem. The problem is sanctuary politicians and the violent criminal illegal aliens they protect."

Big picture view:

This local legislative action highlights the escalating tension between Los Angeles County and the federal government regarding immigration enforcement.

As federal actions increasingly occur in public spaces, county leaders argue it is imperative to protect these areas so they can be accessed by the public for their intended purposes.

Federal authorities, however, view these local measures as "meaningless motions" and illegal obstructions that interfere with their mandate to target and remove criminal undocumented immigrants.

What's next:

County attorneys have 30 days to return to the Board of Supervisors with a formal draft of the ordinance.

Once drafted, the board will review the language, which will include provisions for signage and specific legal protections for county employees.

Meanwhile, federal authorities have indicated they will continue to use any public spaces necessary to enforce federal law, setting the stage for a potential legal or jurisdictional conflict.