Anti-ICE protester claims he's now blind after federal officer shot him with nonlethal weapon in Santa Ana

article

The Brief A 21-year-old protester says federal officers shot him in the face with a nonlethal weapon at close range during a Santa Ana protest. Kaden Rummler, the protester, said the aforementioned run-in with the federal officers left him permanently blind, despite his claim that he was not being violent. In a written statement, DHS claims its officers were allegedly attacked by rioters.



His name is Kaden Rummler, 21 years old. He was with protesters Friday night in Santa Ana when he and a fellow protester were pulled out by federal officers.

Over the phone from the hospital, he says an officer shot a nonlethal weapon point-blank at his face. He will never regain his vision, doctors tell him. He insists he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed.

The other protester, who spoke at a press conference today, echoes that. Both refute a DHS statement that was sent to FOX 11.

OC supervisors who were at an earlier part of the protest Friday say they are disturbed by video of the exchange, especially because local authorities are not getting any information from the feds, so they can’t investigate or try to hold anyone accountable for what happened.

Rummler has a long road to recovery ahead but wants to make sure people understand that he would, and will, continue standing up to ICE raids and other "forces that depend on fear to continue doing what they are doing."

Below is a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security:

"On Jan. 9, a mob of about 60 rioters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers outside the federal building in Santa Ana. Two officers were injured. Two violent rioters were arrested and were charged with assault on a federal officer and disorderly conduct. This was a highly coordinated campaign of violence where rioters wielded shields. One of the rioters, who was arrested for disorderly conduct, was taken to the hospital for a cut and was released that night.

"Make no mistake, rioting and assaulting law enforcement is not only dangerous but a crime.

"Secretary Noem has been clear: Any rioter who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."