LA County considers creating 'ICE-free zones' amid increased operations

Los Angeles County supervisors are considering a proposal that would restrict the use of county-owned property by federal immigration enforcement agencies. The measure would direct county attorneys to draft an ordinance creating so-called "ICE-free zones" on county property, a move that could carry legal and financial consequences for the county.



What we know:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a motion that would prohibit federal immigration enforcement from using county-owned or county-controlled property as staging areas, processing locations, or operations bases for civil immigration enforcement.

The proposal, submitted by Supervisor Horvath, instructs county counsel to draft an ordinance and place it on the board’s agenda within 30 days. The ordinance would prevent county property from being used for any unauthorized civil law enforcement actions, including civil immigration enforcement.

Under the proposal, a "staging area" is defined as a location used to assemble, mobilize, and deploy vehicles, equipment, materials, or personnel outside of regular business purposes or hours, or in a way that disrupts county operations.

The ordinance would require all county property to display clear signage stating:

"This property is owned and controlled by the County of Los Angeles. It may not be used for unauthorized civil law enforcement, including civil immigration enforcement, as a Staging Area, Processing Location, or Operations Base."

County departments would also be required to use signage and physical barriers, such as locked gates, when appropriate, to limit access to county property.

The proposal includes a requirement that any civil law enforcement agency must obtain a permit from the appropriate county department before conducting civil enforcement staging, processing, or operations on county property.

What's next:

If approved, the ordinance would require the director of internal services, in collaboration with the acting chief executive officer, county counsel, and department heads, to identify county properties that have been used or could be used in the future for unauthorized civil law enforcement activities, including immigration enforcement.

What we don't know:





It remains unclear how the ordinance could impact the county’s relationship with the federal government. The proposal warns the measure could trigger federal litigation and potentially jeopardize more than $1 billion in annual federal funding, while also setting a national precedent for local resistance to immigration enforcement.