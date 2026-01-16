ICE in LA: Federal agents conduct raid in downtown’s Fashion District

The Brief Federal agents conducted an enforcement operation in Los Angeles’ fashion district Thursday, with witnesses saying vendors were asked for proof of citizenship as tensions rose. The operation revived fears among workers and business owners, recalling a major immigration raid last June in which dozens of people were detained and businesses took months to recover. Mayor Karen Bass said she is deeply alarmed, calling the action part of an escalation in federal enforcement aimed at intimidating immigrant communities.



Several people were detained after federal agents conducted an enforcement operation in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District Thursday.

What we know:

Federal agents swarmed the area near Maple Avenue and 11th Street around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15. Video from the scene showed unmarked vehicles pulling up as agents, some of them armed, while they stood in the street while the operation unfolded.

Witnesses said agents began asking vendors for proof of citizenship. Bystanders recorded the scene, with some yelling and heckling as tensions ran high.

The Fashion District is a major hub for small, minority-owned businesses and is predominantly Latino. For some in the community, the scene brought back painful memories of a major immigration raid in the area last June, when dozens were detained.

Business owners said that the raid took months to recover from as customers stayed away, and there is now fear that the latest enforcement action could drive even more people away.

LA Mayor Karen Bass responds

What they're saying:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is deeply alarmed by the operation and what she views as a broader escalation.

"This has just got to stop. We’re watching an escalation happen all over our country. What happened to Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota? What happened right here in Los Angeles to Keith Porter? The escalation from the White House has become more and more frightening."

The mayor said the raid fits a pattern of escalated federal enforcement aimed at intimidating immigrant communities. She also expressed concern about President Donald Trump’s threats to invoke the Insurrection Act, which could bring military forces back to Los Angeles to assist with these raids.

Local perspective:

Representatives for the LA Fashion District say businesses remain open. They continue to urge the public to support the community despite the fears and uncertainty following the enforcement action.

What's next:

No further details were provided about whether additional enforcement operations are planned. Community leaders and business owners say they are watching closely, concerned about how ongoing federal actions could affect workers, customers, and the economic stability of the area.