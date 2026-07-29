Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations detailed in new BBC documentary

The Brief Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto is facing sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women following the release of the BBC documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret." According to reports from the BBC and The Hollywood Reporter, 10 women have made allegations against Leto, including four who accuse him of criminal sexual conduct involving alleged encounters between 2002 and 2016. Leto categorically denied all claims in a statement, maintaining he has never sexually assaulted anyone.



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Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is facing accusations of sexual assault after multiple women came forward in a BBC documentary. On Wednesday, Leto denied all allegations.

What we know:

The documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret" was released Wednesday.

"In an exclusive BBC investigation, four women have accused Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct. The women say the alleged offenses took place when they were teenagers," the BBC wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter added that Leto faces allegations from 10 different women, with four accusing him of criminal sexual conduct. The encounters reportedly took place between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.

The other side:

Leto denied the allegations in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."