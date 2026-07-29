Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations detailed in new BBC documentary
Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673
Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is facing accusations of sexual assault after multiple women came forward in a BBC documentary. On Wednesday, Leto denied all allegations.
What we know:
The documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret" was released Wednesday.
"In an exclusive BBC investigation, four women have accused Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct. The women say the alleged offenses took place when they were teenagers," the BBC wrote.
The Hollywood Reporter added that Leto faces allegations from 10 different women, with four accusing him of criminal sexual conduct. The encounters reportedly took place between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.
The other side:
Leto denied the allegations in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter:
"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."
The Source: This report is based on reporting from the BBC documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret," coverage by The Hollywood Reporter, and an official statement issued by Jared Leto.