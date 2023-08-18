LA Hurricane Hilary prompts cancellation of San Pedro-based music festival

Just ahead of Hurricane Hilary's arrival in Southern California, the local music festival Interstellar cancels their shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro.

The music festival took to Instagram to announce the news, stating that the "cosmic forces haven't aligned in our favor," and that local authorities deemed the upcoming weather conditions to pose a significant safety risk to the festival grounds.

Interstellar confirmed that those who purchased tickets for the music festival will be receiving an email that outlines next steps. The team also shared that they are disappointed with the turn of events, and that they're "already looking ahead to the day" when they can welcome festival-goers to a different dance floor, "one that's dry and ready to create unforgettable memories."

Some of the lineup for the Interstellar music festival includes Bob Moses, Stephen Bozdin, Lane 8, Agents of Time and Yotto.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of Southern California for the first time on Friday morning. Hurricane Hilary is considered a Category 4 Tropical Storm set to hit Southern California by Sunday and is expected to last through early next week.

Those in the area will notice monsoonal and tropical moisture surge into the area over the weekend, and the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are expected to hit the region by Sunday night. Additionally, the NWS issued a Flood Watch caused by potential excessive rainfall for several portions of Southern California from 5 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS is encouraging residents to prepare accordingly on Friday.