Judge dismisses state's lawsuit challenging Huntington Beach's Voter ID law

A judge has ruled to dismiss California's lawsuit against the city of Huntington Beach over its Voter ID law.

"This is a great day for our City - we have not only successfully defended our City's Voter ID law, but also the rights of our residents from attacks by Governor Newsom and the State. We will not back down and will continue to fight for the City," Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark said in a statement.

In March, residents voted on a measure that would allow the city to require voter identification in municipal elections.

Shortly after it passed, the state of California filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the measure, saying it conflicts with and is preempted by existing state law.

Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber said cities cannot enact local ordinances that conflict with state law, noting that the integrity of elections and protection of the right to vote "are matters of statewide concern."

In September 2023, Bonta and Weber urged Huntington Beach to abandon the proposal, citing concerns that it could suppress voter participation without meaningful local benefits.

On Friday, a judge ruled that the city can continue to implement the Voter ID law for the 2026 election.

"The court's rejection is right. While we anticipate this fight isn't over, we are pleased with the court's fair and just evaluation of the weakness of the State's legal case. It's always an honor to fight for Huntington Beach, for the integrity of our elections systems, and for just outcomes under the law," said City Attorney Michael Gates.