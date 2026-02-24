Supreme Court rejects Huntington Beach appeal over state housing laws

The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Huntington Beach’s appeal, ending the city’s federal challenge against state-mandated affordable housing laws. State officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized the city for wasting taxpayer funds on a "meritless" legal strategy instead of building homes. The city maintains its stance on local control, with Mayor Casey McKeon expressing disappointment while vowing to find other legal paths to resist state oversight.



Huntington Beach has exhausted its options in the federal court system after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the city's challenge to California’s affordable housing requirements.

What we know:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case leaves standing a lower court ruling that the city lacked the legal standing to sue the state in federal court.

Huntington Beach had argued that its status as a "charter city" granted it the autonomy to ignore state housing mandates. However, both the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and now the nation's highest court have declined to validate that position.

Attorney General Rob Bonta noted that a state court decision already restricts the city’s local planning authority until it complies with the Housing Element Law.

What they're saying:

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a scathing response, stating, "The Huntington Beach officials who wasted taxpayer dollars on this embarrassing approach rather than doing their jobs ought to be ashamed of themselves." ]

Attorney General Bonta added that the city "can no longer claim that the U.S. Constitution is on its side."

In contrast, Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon defended the city's actions.

"The voters of Huntington Beach elected us to defend our local control over municipal affairs, especially housing, and that's what we will continue to do relentlessly," McKeon said.

He noted that while the federal path has ended, the city remains committed to its fight.

What's next:

The battle now returns to the state court system.

Having lost the federal constitutional argument, Huntington Beach must now navigate a San Diego Superior Court ruling that requires the city to remedy its housing law violations.

Failure to do so could result in the state taking direct control over local zoning and permitting processes, a move the city has fought to avoid for years.