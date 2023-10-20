DA: Man was on drugs when he intentionally drove vehicle into pedestrians at Huntington Beach Kohl's

A driver has been charged with six counts of attempted murder for deliberately using his car to strike a group of people and subsequently crashing through the front doors of Kohl's in Huntington Beach last week, prosecutors allege.

The accused driver, Tuan Miller, 54, of Anaheim, is alleged to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Miller faces an array of charges, including six felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, one felony count of vandalism, and one felony count of evading a police officer. If found guilty on all counts, he could potentially face a life sentence in prison.

Miller made his initial court appearance on October 17, with his arraignment being rescheduled for November 3.

The incident occurred on October 13, at approximately 8 p.m., when a group of people had gathered outside the Kohl's department store at the Bella Terra shopping center last week to listen to a group of singers. Miller is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk near the front of the store, striking two women, who sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, one of the women was pulled out of harm's way by a bystander.

The situation escalated when Miller allegedly revved his engine and accelerated toward three more people. One individual was struck by the vehicle and became lodged in the front of Miller's car as it crashed through the store's glass doors. Subsequently, Miller fled the scene but was later apprehended by law enforcement.

Commenting on the incident, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized the severe consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Spitzer stressed the importance of addressing the issue seriously and highlighted the need for stricter consequences for those who choose to operate a vehicle under the influence. He urged society to recognize the gravity of such actions, emphasizing that it is only a matter of time before a repeat drugged or drunk driver causes serious injury or death.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Perk of the West Justice Center is overseeing the prosecution of this case, as authorities strive to bring justice to the victims and hold the accused accountable for his actions.