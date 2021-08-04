Human trafficking investigation leads to rescue of infant, teenage girl; suspect arrested

article

A human trafficking investigation helped police rescue a baby and a teenage girl in Long Beach.

On July 28, the Long Beach Police Department responded to a call near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill Street at around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the teen, a 17-year-old, who was believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Long Beach police later learned that a human trafficking suspect had taken the teen's baby without her consent and demanded a ransom. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Antonio Lettmen, is also accused of attacking the teen victim.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

On July 30, a warrant was issued for Lettmen's arrest for human trafficking of a minor with violence. Lettmen was later arrested near his home in Los Angeles without incident.

As officers searched the vehicle Lettmen was in at the time of his arrest, police found a gun and additional evidence supporting allegations of human trafficking.

Lettmen was charged with commercially sex trafficking a minor with violence, kidnapping for ransom and ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Lettmen is being held on a $2 million bail, police said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.