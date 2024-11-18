Expand / Collapse search

Human skull found on LA County beach

By
Published  November 18, 2024 8:04am PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Skeletal remains found in Palos Verdes Estates

Police said they have no information on gender, age, or cause of death.

The Brief

    • Skeletal human remains were recovered from a beach in Palos Verdes Estates on Saturday.
    • A person walking along the shoreline of Rat Beach called 911 after discovering what appeared to be a human skull.
    • Information on the person's identity, age, or cause of death was not immediately available.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a human skull and other remains were found on a beach in Palos Verdes Estates over the weekend. 

According to police, a person walking on Rat Beach called 911 after making the grisly discovery along the low-tide waterline of the beach located in the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar. 

Responding officers located additional bones in the area, officials said. 

Image 1 of 2

Photos courtesy FOX 11 viewer Bob

Information on the person's identity, age, or gender was not released. 

The date and cause of death is under investigation. 

SUGGESTED:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Captain Aaron Belda at 310-750-9793.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.