Human skull found on LA County beach

An investigation is underway after a human skull and other remains were found on a beach in Palos Verdes Estates over the weekend.

According to police, a person walking on Rat Beach called 911 after making the grisly discovery along the low-tide waterline of the beach located in the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar.

Responding officers located additional bones in the area, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos courtesy FOX 11 viewer Bob

Information on the person's identity, age, or gender was not released.

The date and cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Captain Aaron Belda at 310-750-9793.