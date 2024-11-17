Woman run over, stabbed in Canoga Park; suspect on the run

The Brief A man who allegedly rammed into a woman then stabbed her in Canoga Park is on the run. The silver sedan apparently crashed through a fence and into the front yard of a home. The woman is in critical condition.



A woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly run over and stabbed by a man in Canoga Park, according to police.

SkyFOX over the scene Saturday night showed a vehicle in the front yard of a home in the 21000 block of Cohasett Street. Investigators were seen inspecting the area, while the silver sedan was visible in the yard.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle ran over the woman and crashed through the fence, coming to a stop in the front yard of the home.

The driver got out of the vehicle, then allegedly started stabbing the woman he ran over, police said.

The man ditched the car and ran away from the scene. He was wearing a red jacket and black pants, authorities said.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene then transported to the hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle is registered to the suspect, so they know who he is; his identity was not released.