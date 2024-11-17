Santa Ana High School choir teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

The Brief Yessenia Garcia was arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with a teen boy, according to police. The 17-year-old said he had been having sex with the choir teacher for about six months. Garcia had been employed at Santa Ana High School for about five years.



A Santa Ana High School choir teacher was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a 17-year-old student, according to authorities.

The senior student told police he had been involved with the suspect, 37-year-old Yessenia Navarro Garcia, for about six months.

Garcia, a teacher at the school for about five years, met the student at a location in Santa Ana where she was arrested after admitting to the sexual acts the boy had reported, police said.

Garcia was booked at the Santa Ana Jail on several sexual assault-related charges. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who witnesses the alleged crimes or has any further information is asked to call 714-245-8370. Anonymous calls can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.