Pursuit suspect crash-lands on roof of Culver City home

An investigation is underway in Culver City after a pursuit suspect slammed into a freeway guardrail before crashing onto the roof of a Culver City home, according to authorities.

It happened just after 9:40 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Culver Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

An investigation revealed the driver of a Dodge Durango was wanted by police for driving on the shoulder of the freeway. A pursuit ensued and ended when the driver lost control exiting Culver Boulevard, the CHP said. The Durango slammed into the guardrail then landed on the roof of a home near the 4200 block of Sawtelle Boulevard.

The driver was arrested; a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to officials.

It's unclear if the suspect was injured.

The home sustained major damage to its living room but no one inside was hurt, the CHP said.

Traffic was impacted in the area for several hours as the investigation was underway.