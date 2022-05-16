How to help California church shooting victims

There is an outpouring of support for a Taiwanese church community in Orange County after a gunman opened fire during a lunch reception Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff's official called an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."

An online fundraiser created for the members of Geneva Presbyterian Church has raised more than $15,000 of its $100,000 goal thus far.

The GoFundMe was created by members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, according to the fundraiser's organizers, who "grew up attending this church and spent their childhoods with these families."

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence and are reaching out to the internet for help. Our small Taiwanese congregation has put out love and kindness into the surrounding community for generations. During this time, our church, the victims, and their families need to focus on recovering from this tragedy. Please help us by giving to this campaign, of which 100% of the proceeds will go to ITPC and the families of the victims to aid in their journey of healing."

You can make a donation by tapping or clicking here.

Between 30 and 40 members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were gathered for lunch after a morning church service at Geneva when gunfire erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m., officials said. When deputies arrived, parishioners had the gunman hog-tied and in custody.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," Hallock said. "I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse."

The wounded victims were four Asian men, who were 66, 75, 82 and 92 years old, and an 86-year-old Asian woman, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities originally said only four of the five surviving victims had been shot.

A press conference is being held Monday at noon with the latest details on the shooting.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.