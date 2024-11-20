How local sheriffs plan for Trump's immigration policy

The Riverside County Sheriff says he would welcome the federal government in to help with possible mass deportation efforts under the incoming Trump administration.

"I will do everything in my power to make sure I keep the residents of Riverside County safe," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. "If that involves working somehow around SB 54 with ICE so we can deport these people victimizing us and our residents, you can be 100 percent sure I'm going to do that."

FOX 11 also spoke with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna about the immigration and deportation issue.

"I don't think local law enforcement being involved in civil immigration enforcement is the way we need to be going," said Sheriff Luna. "We're going to follow state law. Senate Bill 54 is pretty clear, and that's what we're abiding by."

Similar to Sheriff Bianco, Sheriff Luna also mentioned SB 54. The California law, which was passed in 2017, prevents local law enforcement from investigating or arresting migrants for immigration violations.

"We don't stop people to determine their immigration status," said Luna. "We don't notify ICE when people get released from jail."

"There are people we are releasing from jail, that are actually here illegally, that are in our jails, and [with SB-54] we just have to let them go," said Bianco.

On Tuesday, the City of Los Angeles passed a "sanctuary city" ordinance. The ordinance doubles down on SB 54, preventing city resources from being used to help federal immigration enforcement.

"Shame on that city council," said Sheriff Bianco. "It's nothing but political posturing. We're already a sanctuary state. The state makes the law."

When FOX 11 asked LA Sheriff Luna if he would consider L.A. County a "Sanctuary County," he said that would be up to the Board of Supervisors. However, he reiterated that local law enforcement in California doesn't handle immigration issues.

"We at the Sheriff's Department do not engage in civil immigration enforcement," said Luna.