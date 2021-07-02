Housing the homeless: New tiny home village opens in Tarzana

article

In hopes of curbing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, a new tiny home village opened in Tarzana.

The ‘Sunflower Cabin Community’ has over 70 tiny homes with 140 beds that are available to people experiencing homelessness in the West Valley.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield and Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission opened the West Valley’s latest cabin community for local unhoused Angelenos.

"With today’s opening of our second Cabin Community, we are opening more life-saving opportunities for the unhoused folks in my district," said Blumenfield. "This site will serve as the first step out of homelessness for so many and I’m so grateful to our friends at Hope of the Valley for being incredible partners on this effort."

The community has several shared amenities like a laundry room, restroom facilities, 24/7 security, on-site dog run, and folks are also provided with three meals a day.

RELATED: LA City Council tentatively approves ordinance to restrict encampments

‘Tiny Home Village’ in Highland Park has residents in the area up-in-arms

According to Hope of the Valley, each resident living in the tiny home community has full access to social services including case management, housing navigation, mental health services, substance abuse counseling, as well as job training and placement.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The tiny homes are intended as interim housing, officials with Hope of the Valley say within 4 to 6 months most residents move into permanent housing.

Advertisement

A similar tiny home community recently opened in Reseda.

