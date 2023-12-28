'Hot prowl' suspects yell 'LAPD' before allegedly stealing woman's purse

Some suspects, after making their way into a home in Lake Balboa, yelled out "LAPD" and took a victim's purse before fleeing, authorities said Thursday.

The burglary occurred at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Forbes Avenue, just east of Balboa Avenue and just north of Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section reported.

"The suspects broke into the victim's residence and said they were LAPD and took the victim's purse," according to a department spokeswoman. "They're outstanding and officers took a ‘hot prowl’ report.

"I don't think they thought the victim would be at home," she said. "That's why (the officers) took a `hot prowl' report."