Hot Ones wing delivery now available in LA
LOS ANGELES - Calling all "Hot Ones" fans! If you're a lover of hot wings and live in the Los Angeles area, here's even better news for you!
Hot Ones, the hit series from "First We Feast," is giving you a chance to taste their famous wings and hot sauces via a virtual restaurant powered by Mealco.
The menu features your choice of 6 or 12-piece wings, spicy crispy chicken or plant-based chicken sandwiches, and of course a spicy lineup of hot sauces including:
- Original Buffalo: MILD – A tangy twist on the iconic sauce.
- The Classic™ Chili Maple: MILD – The perfect balance of sweet and heat.
- The Classic™ Garlic Fresno: MILD – Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going!
- Los Calientes™ Rojo: MEDIUM – Spicy and tropical!
- Reaper Mode: HOT (base heat 8/10): Turn up the heat with Reaper Mode! Wings and sandwiches are tossed in a spicy, dry reaper pepper seasoning before getting sauced with your choice of Hot Ones™ hot sauce.
You can also make it a combo with french fries and a drink.
To see if delivery is available where you are, visit HotOnesDelivery.com or any major delivery app like Uber Eats or DoorDash.
Hot Ones wing delivery is also available in Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Providence.