4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps

A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season.

Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in a car in the 1600 block of Bellevue Avenue, in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. LAPD requested an ambulance to check on the child, but did not provide any information about the child's condition.

Monday's incident comes as Southern California is anticipating a major heatwave ahead of the Labor Day Weekend, with temperatures well into the triple digits in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Leaving a child in a hot car has been illegal in California since then-Governor Gray Davis signed Kaitlyn's Law. The law prohibits anyone from leaving a child six years old or younger in a vehicle "[w]here there are conditions that present a significant risk to the child’s health or safety, or [w]hen the vehicle’s engine is running or the vehicle’s keys are in the ignition, or both." People charged with breaking the law can face a $100 fine.

RELATED: Southern California heat wave: Triple-digit temps expected

Though the law is aimed at protecting children from a number of vehicle dangers, not just hot cars, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that nearly 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1998, and more than half of those occurred because a child was accidentally left in the vehicle.

The heat wave is expected to begin Monday, while temperatures are expected to rise even higher Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In Van Nuys, temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees every day from Tuesday through Sunday, peaking at 106 both Wednesday and Sunday. In Lancaster — traditionally one of the hottest spots in Los Angeles County — highs were expected to hover around 108 to 109 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

In Riverside, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 107 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while in San Bernardino, it's expected to push as high as 109 on Wednesday.

Cooling centers for Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties will be open throughout the heatwave. Information on those locations can be found below:

City News Service contributed to this report.