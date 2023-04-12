Hospital workers protest working conditions at Santa Clarita City Council meeting

The union representing hospital workers took to the City Hall in Santa Clarita Tuesday night to demand improved working conditions.

Unionized workers from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital made their way to the Santa Clarita City Council meeting in hopes of letting city leaders know about the negative impacts of understaffing and high turnover at the hospital have had on into only the workers but also the patients.

Hundreds were at the meeting Tuesday night in hopes of getting the city's support.

"We want to take care of patients, but when you don't feel appreciated, it's tough. It's you feel demoralized a little," said Mindy Smith, a hospital worker.

The hospital had started negotiating with the union November 2022 and the current contract expired at the end of January 2023. As of Tuesday, negotiations remain underway but with no clear signs the two sides have reached an agreement.

"We're tired. We have a revolving door. When people come in, they leave. We train people. They leave," Smith said.