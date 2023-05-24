Horse runs through Burbank yards, cop rides animal back to owner
BURBANK, Calif. - A spooked horse that went sprinting through Burbank streets gave spectators quite a sight, but the animal was safely recovered and reunited with its owner, police said Wednesday.
According to Burbank police, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street after receiving a report about a horse running loose. A woman told police the animal was frantically running down the street with a saddle attached, leading her to believe the owner had fallen from the horse and might be injured.
Responding officers found the horse — named Oreo — grazing on the front lawn of a residence. Officer Nicholas Moreno, who grew up around horses, calmly mounted the animal.
The horse's owner was located at Mariposa Bridge near Valley Heart Drive and Mariposa Street. The owner said the horse had gotten spooked after a ride and ran off.
Moreno rode Oreo back to its owner, and the two were reunited, police said.