2 horses pulled from Santa Ana River in Eastvale

Crews in Riverside County spent hours Sunday rescuing two horses that had gotten stuck in the Santa Ana River the night before.

The horses first got loose around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to officials, after at least one of the horses' riders was bucked off.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters were called out to the 2700 block of Shadow Canyon Circle in Eastvale just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Crews found a horse in the river and were able to get it out and get it to safety. That horse is expected to be okay.

Later Sunday, a woman who lives nearby spotted another horse in the river, and posted about it on Facebook. Crews with Cal Fire, the Riverside County and city fire departments, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Norco Animal Rescue Team responded. They got the second horse out of the river, onto the riverbank.

SkyFOX arrived at the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The horse was seen in the mud, with crews around the animal. The horse was lying down, at times sitting up, or even flailing on its back.

Rescuers called out a veterinarian to the scene and a rescue helicopter. The horse required sedation before it could be airlifted out. SkyFOX captured images of the horse on the ground, with a hood over its head, as crews attempted to airlift the animal.

The horse was lifted off the riverbank and brought to a nearby fire station around 6:45 p.m. Its condition is not known at this point.

Both of the horses' riders were also okay.