Christina Ricci's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to be unveiled

The Brief Christina Ricci will receive the 2,803rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 6. Ricci, a two-time Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy nominee, is celebrated for her diverse film and television career, including roles in "Yellowjackets" and "Wednesday." Ricci's career began as a child actor with standout roles in "The Addams Family" and "Casper."



Actress Christina Ricci will be honored with the 2,803rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the W Hollywood Hotel, where Ricci will receive her star in the category of Motion Pictures.

What we know:

The event will feature emcee Sophie Flay, with Director Patty Jenkins and actor, producer, writer Dan Bucatinsky joining the celebration.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame, has been hosting these iconic star ceremonies since 1960.

The backstory:

Christina Ricci's career began at age seven, and she quickly gained recognition for her role as Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" and its sequel.

Additional film credits include "The Matrix Resurrections,""Around the Block," "Bel Ami," "Speed Racer," "Black Snake Moan," "Penelope," "Cursed Monster," "Prozac Nation," "The Man Who Cried," "Sleepy Hollow," "Pecker," "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "Buffalo 66," "Now and Then," and "Mermaids."

Her television work includes leading roles in "Z: The Beginning of Everything," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles," and "Pan Am," as well as guest appearances on "Ally McBeal," "Grey’s Anatomy;" for which she received an Emmy nomination; "Saving Grace," and "The Good Wife."

Ricci has been nominated for Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy awards over the course of her career.

What they're saying:

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome actress Christina Ricci to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. From her remarkable start as a young talent to her enduring impact on the silver screen, Christina Ricci's film career has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer.

What's next:

Ricci recently wrapped production on the action-comedy "Guns Up," set for a 2025 release.

Ricci can currently be seen reprising her fan-favorite role as Misty Quigley in the third season of Showtime’s hit drama series "Yellowjackets," a performance that earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She continues to engage with her audience through her work and charitable efforts, supporting organizations like Rainn, Planned Parenthood, and GLAAD.