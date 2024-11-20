Ralph Macchio, ‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ actor, to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Wednesday honoring Ralph Macchio for a television and movie career highlighted by his starring role in "Cobra Kai," Netflix's sequel to the 1984 film "The Karate Kid."

William Zabka, a castmate of Macchio in both "The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai," and Tamlyn Tomita, who portrayed the love interest of Macchio's character Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid Part II" and appeared in three episodes of "Cobra Kai," are set to join Macchio in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6633 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Escape Hotel.

The ceremony comes four days after the release of the second set of five episodes of "Cobra Kai's sixth and final season.

All Walk of Fame ceremonies are streamed on its website, walkoffame.com, and can later be seen on its YouTube channel.

The star is the 2,796th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. It will be next to the star of the late Pat Morita, who portrayed LaRusso's mentor Mr. Miyagi in "The Karate Kid," "The Karate Kid Part II" and "The Karate Kid Part III."

Born Nov. 4, 1961 in Huntington, New York. Macchio began his career appearing in commercials in the late 1970s. He made his film debut in the 1980 comedy "Up the Academy." He also made his television debut that year when he joined the cast of the ABC family drama "Eight is Enough," as Abby Bradford's (Betty Buckley) troubled nephew Jeremy.

After "Eight is Enough" ended its run in 1981, Macchio was cast in the Francis Ford Coppola-directed coming-of-age crime drama film, "The Outsiders." His other film credits include "My Cousin Vinny," "Hitchcock" and "Teachers."

Macchio's other television credits include "The Deuce," "Psych," "Ugly Betty," "Happily Divorced," "Entourage" and "Head Case."

Macchio will again reprise the role of LaRusso in the next film installment of the "Karate Kid" franchise, "Karate Kid: Legends," set for release in May 2025.