Homicide investigators looking into man found shot to death in Compton alley

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in Compton Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s department was called to an area located near the intersection of South Willowbrook Avenue and East El Segundo Boulevard around 9:40 a.m.

Shortly after, responding deputies pronounced a man dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked the call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

