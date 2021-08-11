14-year-old boy found shot to death inside Compton camper trailer

Authorities in Compton said an investigation was underway after a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Sunday was found shot to death inside his father’s camper trailer.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called the 4200 block of East San Luis Street, located near the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, just before 9 p.m. Arriving deputies discovered the teen in a camper that was parked in an alley suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, Deputy Tracy Koerner of LASD’s Information Bureau said.

The family said they contacted the sheriff’s department about the missing boy on Monday.

The teen’s father found him unconscious inside the trailer while searching for his son on Tuesday, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

City News Service contributed to this report.

