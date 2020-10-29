Homicide investigation underway in South LA, police say
article
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of West 84th Street and South Hoover Street.
LAPD said the shooting left a female victim dead.
Officials have not released the deceased person's name. Police are unsure if the deadly shooting was gang-related.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.