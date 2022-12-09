Homeless encampments moved out ahead of Bass' mayoral inauguration

LA mayor-elect Karen Bass will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Bass will be sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles, becoming the first woman and woman of color to serve as mayor of Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris will administer the oath of office.

The inauguration ceremony was scheduled to happen at LA City Hall in downtown, but due to rain, the location changed to The Microsoft Theater.

Friday morning, city crews were cleaning the area near LA City Hall. Sanitation workers were seen removing homeless encampments on Spring and 1st streets.

When FOX 11's crew arrived on scene, works apparently stopped and left; one joked saying it was because news crews arrived and another allegedly said the clean up was called off.

The area has been cleaned up, but there are still a few encampments on the lawn, across the street and on the sidewalk.

Karen Bass said homelessness is her top priority, and would declare a state of emergency on day one.

Bass' term as mayor officially begins on Dec. 12.