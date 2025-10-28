Home Depot helps Corona woman replace stolen Jack Skellington

The Brief Avelina Rodriguez's 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington decoration was stolen, leading to a Halloween heartbreak. FOX 11 covered her story, prompting The Home Depot to replace her decorations with new Halloween items. Rodriguez expressed gratitude for the unexpected support and hopes her story raises awareness about decoration thefts.



What started as a Halloween heartbreak has turned into what one Corona woman calls a "Halloween miracle."

Weeks after FOX 11 covered Avelina Rodriguez’s story about the theft of her beloved 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington replica, The Home Depot reached out, wanting to replace her decorations.

"They brought Halloween spirit back into my family, and I’m so grateful for them — and I’m so grateful for you guys," Rodriguez said.

The store no longer makes the towering Jack Skellington, but Rodriguez says they surprised her with a life-sized animated Sally, a giant "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed inflatable archway, and spooky color-changing LED willow trees — all of which arrived at her home just in time for Halloween.

"It’s bittersweet," she said. "I love seeing all this stuff out here, but it is bittersweet just because I don’t see him anymore."

Since setting up her new display, Rodriguez says she’s noticed neighbors smiling again while passing her house. She hopes her story also raises awareness about thefts of outdoor decorations. She said, "I’ve seen people say, ‘I’m going to start AirTagging my stuff,’ or re-positioning their cameras to include their Halloween decorations."

In a statement, a Home Depot spokesperson said, "Each year, we aim to bring as much fun and excitement as possible to our customers through our Halloween collections. We are thrilled to help bring the magic of Halloween back to Avelina’s home so she can enjoy the holiday this season and create memories for years to come."

Rodriguez says she never expected any help. "I’m just so grateful that Home Depot reached out and did that for us — they didn’t have to do that."