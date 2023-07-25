Hollywood mother and daughter join SAG-AFTRA picket lines

The SAG-AFTRA picket line was a family affair for horror and science fiction film actress, Kathleen Hughes. Hughes is known for her work in 1950s cult film classics, such as "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." Joined by her sound editor daughter, Angie Rubin, Hughes and Rubin have braved soaring temperatures at the ongoing strike.

The mother-daughter duo is a stark reminder of workplace strife that transcends generational bounds. Despite their age gap, common frustrations within the industry persist.

The two cited worries over artificial intelligence and the future of the industry as key concerns and reasons for their strike.

"It's crazy, and it's going to get worse," said Rubin.

Hughes has been a part of SAG-AFTRA for over 70 years, and spoke fondly of her work with Hitchcock. Her advice for young actors is to work hard and persevere.

One striker spoke of Hughes' role as Valerie in the 1956 film "Three Bad Sisters", and her proclivity with a whip, as something that would come in handy in the SAG-AFTRA contract negotiations.

After many years in the spotlight, Hughes' place is now at the picket line, where she stated that she was born to strike.

