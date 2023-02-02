Sinkhole forms in Hollywood after massive water main break

A sinkhole has formed in Hollywood after a massive water main break in Hollywood late Thursday night.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the main break happened in the 6000 block of West Fountain Avenue. Officials told FOX 11's crew at the scene that a woman had to be rescued across the street from the location from the water main break.

She is now OK and is expected to spend the night at a friend's house, FOX 11's Koco McAboy reports.

LAFD said at one point, the water shot up 30 feet in the air.

As of Thursday night, it is unknown what caused the water main break.