Parts of singer Johnny Mathis’ LA home impacted by hill collapse, neighbor says

A home believed to be of singer Johnny Mathis was impacted by a hill collapse in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood where furniture and pieces of the brick stairway were scattered down a hill.

A neighbor tells FOX 11 that the home belongs to the 87-year-old singer.

According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, a Jaguar vehicle was crushed from the hillside collapse. The neighbor says that car was not Mathis'.

Parts of singer Johnny Mathis' home was spotted sliding down Hollywood Hills West. (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.