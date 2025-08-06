LAPD investigating break-in at Hollywood Hills home

It's happened again.

On Wednesday morning, another in the Hollywood Hills was targeted by burglars.

What we know:

An investigation was launched after a break-in was reported in the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive, in the posh Mt. Olympus neighborhood off Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the home just before 5:45 a.m. The caller stated two people were inside the home. However, by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anything was taken during the break-in.

