Hollywood Hills 'boat house' hits market for $2.5 million

One of the Hollywood Hills' famous "boat houses" is up for sale - but it's going to cost you a pretty penny if you're interested.

According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, the original homes were built in the 1950s and first got their name due to the "warm wood with angled ceilings, built-in furniture, and glass facades."

Perched on the hillsides above Cahuenga Pass along Pacific View Drive and Woodrow Wilson Drive, each home spans around 1,100 feet.

They were designed by renowned architect Harry Gesner, who hired Norwegian shipbuilders to help construct the homes using hand axes.

The three-level home for sale is listed for about $2.5 million.

It spans about 1,100 square-feet, but you get two kitchens, two bedrooms, and three bathrooms. The home also boasts sloping angles, giving you the impression you're on a ship.

It is accompanied by a two-car port outside, yard, and garden.

