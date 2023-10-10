Hollywood Freeway beautification project gets $2.1 million in funding

Construction has begun on a beautification project along the 170 Hollywood Freeway in the Valley Glen area, Caltrans announced Tuesday, Oct. 10. The project received $2.1 million in state funding through the Clean California initiative.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative is a $1.3 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash and partner with communities to beautify public spaces, while also creating jobs. The 170 Freeway project in Valley Glen will include climate-resilient landscaping along ramps at Victory Boulevard, Sherman Way and Roscoe Boulevard.

"This Clean California project along a stretch of the iconic Hollywood Freeway is a great example of how Caltrans works closely with community members and local leaders to integrate climate resiliency and public art to benefit the surrounding community," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement.

The project will also include improvements on Lankershim Boulevard at the 101 Freeway near Universal City. The project will incorporate decorative metal artwork on a pedestrian overcrossing south of Sherman Way that connects the Whitsett Soccer Fields and Valley Plaza Park.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.

According to Caltrans, the project will feature rock scaping and drought-tolerant native plants -- which will help lower water consumption and reduce the urban heat effect -- at on- and off-ramps along the 170 Freeway. New fencing will also be installed as part of the project.

Gloria Roberts, director for Caltrans District 7, which includes the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura, said the improvements will "not only beautify our highway in the San Fernando Valley with native plants and decorative rock, but it will also help our communities environmentally."

Roberts added, "Clean California is making a difference, and we look forward to continuing projects in the neighborhoods throughout the district."