Hollywood Bowl reveals summer lineup

The Hollywood Bowl's summer lineup was revealed Tuesday, with Janet Jackson announced as the opener on June 10.

"As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said in a statement.

Other star-studded performers include The Beach Boys over the 4th of July weekend, Kool & The Gang, Village People, They Might Be Giants, Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Gladys Knight, and Joe Bonamassa.

Janet Jackson performs at Lynn Family Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Additionally, the Bowl will also host several film screenings with live music, including "Harry Potter and the

Deathly Hallows Part 2" on June 24, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" on Sept. 1-2, and "2001: A Space Odyssey" on Aug. 3.

The two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival returns June 17-18, featuring Arsenio Hall as host and performances by Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Poncho Sanchez, and more.

L-R) Singers Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys and Preston Brust of LoCash perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

You can get more details about the summer season at the Bowl by tapping or clicking here.

