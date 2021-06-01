Hollywood Bowl plans to open at full capacity for concerts beginning in July

In another sign of life returning to normal, the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday will begin selling tickets for shows at 100% capacity.

Tickets to shows at the iconic venue go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The bowl plans to open its doors to the general public beginning July 3, opening with its traditional two-night July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, featuring Kool & the Gang. The season will continue through Sept. 28.

Last week, Los Angeles County announced that they will align with the state's plans and expect to lift nearly all capacity limits and social distancing restrictions on June 15 as vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 case numbers continue to decrease. In accordance with this new guidance, the LA Phil is announced that Hollywood Bowl concerts will increase to 100% available capacity for concerts starting in July. This means that previously announced social distancing and fully vaccinated-only sections have been removed for the season.

"We encourage all attendees who can to get vaccinated, and according to a survey conducted in May 2021, 94% of Bowl audiences were already partially or fully vaccinated and 98% plan on being fully vaccinated," officials said.

The Bowl plans to update its mask policy when provided new guidance from the LA County Department of Public Health after June 15.

For more information about the Hollywood Bowl's safety protocols, visit hollywoodbowl.com/safety.