Bernstein High School overdose: Suspect detained in investigation of 15-year-old's death

Authorities confirmed Thursday that a suspect was detained in connection with the fatal overdose of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos who died on the Bernstein High School campus in Hollywood after buying drugs with her friend at a nearby park.

Her friend also overdosed on the school campus Tuesday night. She survived after being taken to the hospital in stable condition. The girls thought they were buying Percocet and investigators believe the pills were laced with fentanyl.

On Thursday, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were in the process of serving a search warrant to the suspect’s home. Officials said the suspect is a teenager who lives with his family near the intersection of Eleanor and North El Centro avenues.

The parents of the teen girls became concerned after their daughters did not return home from school and reported them missing Tuesday evening. The stepfather of one of the girls began driving around in search of his stepdaughter and kept circling back to her school. Around 8 p.m., he found her collapsed in the courtyard of the school campus located near the intersection of North Wilton Place and Fountain Avenue.

In a fragile state, she managed to tell her stepfather she took half a pill she bought at Lexington Park.

"She was very ill. She had been the victim of an overdose. She was able to communicate with him and was able to let him know that her friend was in the women’s restroom," said Lt. John Radke with the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Unit.

The stepfather then contacted a school employee. They entered the restroom where they found another 15-year-old student who was unresponsive. They called 911 and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their best efforts, Ramos was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

That same night, LAPD detectives also discovered there were at least two other victims of drug overdoses that may be connected to the same drug dealer.

A 17-year-old boy who attends Hollywood High School was taken to the hospital from a different location and reportedly purchased drugs at the same park. In addition, police were informed of another teen victim with signs of an overdose in the same area.

LAFD paramedics administered Narcan to the fourth victim and did not require hospitalization.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the three victims from Tuesday night account for six cases of drug-related incidents stemming from drugs purchased at Lexington Park in recent weeks and issued a stern warning to the person responsible for selling drugs to the teens.

"For the individual, who, for a number of weeks, has been spreading pain, destruction and now death – rest assured, we’re going to use the full weight and muscle of this school system, the full weight of this city’s law enforcement entity, and the DEA to know who you are, who the people behind you are and we shall bring justice to the grieving parents," Carvalho said.

Lt. Radke is hoping parents will warn their children about the dangers of taking drugs amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.

"They need to sit down and talk with their children. They need to talk to them about the consequences of taking anything from someone that they do not know. It puts their life in jeopardy," Lt. Radke said.