Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayoral race

Rep. Karen Bass picked up a big-name endorsement Thursday in her bid for Los Angeles mayor, earning the backing for former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I'm proud to endorse (Bass) for mayor of L.A. because she's a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women's rights and opportunities for young people," Clinton wrote in an endorsement message on Twitter.

Bass, D-Los Angeles, finished first in the June primary race for mayor and will square off in November against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

She hailed the endorsement from Clinton, saying in a statement she worked with the former secretary of state and first lady "in Los Angeles, Washington and overseas on issues we both care about, including reforms to keep children and families from homelessness and to stop cycles of poverty."



