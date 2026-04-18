Stolen car pursuit ends in tunnel fire, sending smoke through Highland Park sewers

The Brief A high-speed pursuit of a stolen Kia ended in Highland Park when the driver drove into a riverbed tunnel and set the vehicle on fire. Thick smoke from the blaze rose through neighborhood manhole covers, highlighting an extensive underground tunnel system used by unhoused individuals. No injuries were reported, but the driver remains at large as authorities investigate a recurring pattern of vehicle fires in the Arroyo.



A police chase from Monrovia reached a dramatic conclusion in Highland Park after a suspect drove a stolen vehicle into the Arroyo Seco riverbed and set a fire.

The incident has renewed concerns among local residents regarding illegal activity and safety within the area's subsurface drainage systems.

What we know:

The incident began as a pursuit of a stolen Kia by Monrovia police.

The driver navigated the vehicle into an opening in the Arroyo near the 110 Freeway and Avenue 52 before abandoning it.

Shortly after, the car burst into flames, sending heavy plumes of smoke through the city's sewer system and out of manhole covers in the surrounding residential neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department contained the blaze quickly, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Local residents expressed frustration, noting that this was not an isolated event.

"It was very heavy plumes of smoke coming out of the sewer... this isn't the first time," a neighbor said.

A local unhoused resident, who lives near the tunnel entrance, explained that the tunnels are frequently used for shelter and by those looking to evade police.

The Mayor’s office released the following statement condemning the incident:

"These actions are reckless and Angelenos don't deserve to live near these types of dangerous conditions. The mayor's office is coordinating with LAPD and LAFD to hold these bad actors accountable."

What's next:

Police are continuing their search for the driver who fled the scene.

City officials and law enforcement are reportedly coordinating to address the "dangerous conditions" in the Arroyo and the recurring issue of stolen vehicles being burned in the drainage system.