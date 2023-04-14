Hepatitis A case linked to recalled frozen strawberries

The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health announced Friday it recently identified a case of hepatitis A linked to a multistate outbreak from frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico and sold in Los Angeles County.

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled several brands of frozen strawberries, and different suppliers are taking required actions to remove suspect frozen strawberries from their stores, according to a statement from the health department.

The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels, including Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe's, the health department said.

Health officials said consumers, restaurants and retailers should not sell, serve or eat recalled frozen strawberries. These recalled products should be returned or thrown away.

If consumers purchased the recalled frozen organic strawberries and ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is needed, according to health officials.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is highly contagious and is transmitted from person to person through the fecal-oral route during close personal contact or through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Symptoms of a hepatitis A vir