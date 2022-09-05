Fire destroys homes in Hemet; Evacuation orders issued

A large brush fire broke out in Hemet Monday, burning nearby homes and prompting evacuations for parts of the area.

The "Fairview Fire" broke out around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. As of Monday, 5 p.m., the fire stretched to about 500 acres.

Heartbreaking videos from SkyFOX captured the moments where the fire extended into residential areas, destroying several homes.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Cal Fire announced an evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:

South of Thornton Avenue

North of Polly Butte Road

West of Fairview Avenue

East of State Street.

(FOX 11)

Officials did not say when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.