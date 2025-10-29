Santa Ana winds to push temps in Southern California into record-breaking territory

Southern California is bracing for extreme weather conditions, with record-breaking heat and dense fog. Residents are advised to prepare for the Santa Ana winds and a heat advisory.

What we know:

The Santa Ana winds are expected to push temperatures into record-breaking territory across Southern California. A heat advisory is in effect for several parts of Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with temperatures potentially reaching the upper 90s in some areas.

Timeline:

The current heat wave is expected to last for one more day before cooler air arrives. A stronger onshore flow is anticipated to bring relief starting tomorrow and continuing through the weekend, offering a respite from the intense heat.

The other side:

While Southern California deals with its own weather challenges, Hurricane Melissa has wreaked havoc in the Caribbean. Within 24 hours, the hurricane made two landfalls, devastating Jamaica as a category five storm with sustained winds of up to 185 miles per hour. It later weakened to a category three, affecting Cuba and the Bahamas, and is expected to continue its path towards Bermuda while gradually losing strength.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Southern California can expect cooler temperatures as the onshore flow strengthens. Halloween weather appears favorable, with valleys maintaining temperatures in the 80s and cooler conditions in areas like Big Bear. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, offering an extra hour of rest as the high desert enjoys pleasant temperatures around 83 degrees.