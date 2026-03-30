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The Brief A WalletHub study of over 180 U.S. cities found that location plays a major role in health, based on factors like health care access, diet, fitness, and green space. San Francisco ranked as the healthiest city, followed by San Diego and Seattle, due to strong wellness infrastructure, low obesity rates, and access to outdoor activities. Researchers say that while personal habits matter, living in a city with better resources and environments can significantly improve overall health outcomes.



Your ZIP code may be just as important to your health as your diet and exercise habits, according to a new nationwide analysis of U.S. cities.

A new analysis from WalletHub examined more than 180 of the nation’s largest cities to determine which prioritize health the most. The study evaluated 41 indicators, including the cost of medical care, rates of fruit and vegetable consumption, and levels of physical activity among adults.

Methodology:

To determine the healthiest cities in the United States, WalletHub analyzed 182 cities, including the 150 most populous nationwide along with at least two of the largest cities in each state. The study focused on four key categories: health care, food, fitness and green space, examining data within city limits only and excluding surrounding metro areas.

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Researchers assessed these categories using 41 metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, where higher scores reflect more favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle. Some data points were only available at the state level, while population figures for certain metrics were adjusted to prevent minor differences from disproportionately affecting results.

Each city’s performance across all metrics was then combined into a weighted average score, which was used to produce the final rankings.

What they're saying:

"Staying healthy is a personal responsibility, and everyone should strive to eat nutritious food, exercise regularly and take care of their mental health," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. "However, where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at maintaining good health, so the best cities are those that provide access to high-quality health care, green space, recreation centers and healthy food."

Dig deeper:

San Francisco

San Francisco ranks as the healthiest city in the United States, driven in part by one of the nation’s lowest obesity rates and strong dietary habits. Residents have widespread access to places for physical activity, and the city ranks near the top for parks and recreation spending. Its walkable, bike-friendly design and abundance of healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free dining options further support active lifestyles.

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San Diego

San Diego ranks second, combining its coastal setting with strong health and wellness infrastructure. The city offers a high number of healthy restaurants and farmers markets, along with relatively low obesity rates. Outdoor amenities like hiking trails and a strong fitness culture make it easy for residents to stay active year-round.

Seattle

Seattle ranks third, with one of the highest rates of physical activity among adults. The city invests heavily in parks and recreation, providing ample space for exercise, while residents show strong interest in healthy living. Its clean environment and focus on sustainability also contribute to overall well-being.

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