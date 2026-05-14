Montebello domestic violence arson attack leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

The Brief A house fire in Montebello has left a minor dead and two adults hospitalized, with police treating the incident as a suspicious death and potential domestic violence case. While police are not yet naming a suspect, a man with critical burns was seen running from the home to a vehicle parked two blocks away before collapsing. Multiple crime scenes have been cordoned off, including the multi-unit housing complex on 5th Street and the vehicle location on 7th Street.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A minor has died, and two adults are hospitalized in critical condition following a suspicious house fire in Montebello early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire may be related to domestic violence.

What we know:

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a multi-unit complex located in the 100 block of South 5th Street, prompting an immediate response from Montebello police and fire personnel.

At the scene, officers found a residence engulfed in flames and encountered two adults, a man and woman, suffering from critical burn injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

After the fire was contained, investigators discovered the body of a minor inside the home who had died in the blaze.

According to authorities, the injured man fled the scene and ran nearly two blocks to the corner of 7th Street and Los Angeles Avenue.

Witnesses reported the man was shouting for officers to shoot him before he collapsed near a parked vehicle.

Police have since cordoned off both the residence and the vehicle location as active crime scenes to preserve evidence and clothing remnants found at the site.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the minor or the two hospitalized adults, and the specific relationship between the three individuals remains unconfirmed.

While investigators are looking into reports of a domestic violence history and the potential use of an accelerant like gasoline, they have not yet formally named a suspect or determined the official cause of the fire.

It's unclear how the individual responsible was able to get inside the home.

Police are waiting for medical clearance to interview the two survivors to establish a motive and a clear timeline of the events leading up to the 911 call.

What's next:

Arson investigators will continue to test the scene for the presence of accelerants while homicide detectives work to establish the events preceding the fire.

The medical examiner is expected to begin the formal identification process for the minor.

Detectives intend to interview the two hospitalized adults as soon as medical staff determines they are stable enough to provide statements.