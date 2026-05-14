Ventura sex offender pleads guilty to trafficking minors months after prison release

The Brief Kai Whitney Sommers, 38, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two minors just months after his release from state prison for prior child sex crimes. Sommers used teen-oriented messaging apps to entice a 14-year-old and 16-year-old into commercial sex work, creating fraudulent advertisements on adult websites. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in federal prison at his sentencing scheduled for September 24.



A Ventura County man and registered sex offender pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal sex trafficking charges involving two minors, an activity he began less than three months after being released from state prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Kai Whitney Sommers was released from California state prison in June 2023 after serving time for statutory rape and lewd acts with a child.

Despite supervision terms prohibiting internet access, Sommers used digital devices in August 2023 to contact a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old on a teen-focused messaging platform.

According to court documents, he coerced the victims into posing for photos, which he used to post commercial sex advertisements on an adult website, falsely claiming they were 18 years old.

Sommers admitted to posing as the victims to negotiate with adult clients and successfully coerced one victim into meeting two men for commercial sex acts.

What we don't know:

The plea agreement does not publicly identify the adult clients who responded to the advertisements or specify if additional charges are being sought against those individuals.

While Sommers admitted to possessing nearly 150 images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the full extent of his digital distribution network remains part of the underlying investigative record.

Timeline:

September 2021: Sommers is sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court for child sex crimes.

June 2023: Sommers is released from state prison on post-release community supervision.

August 2023: Ventura County Probation searches Sommers’ residence, discovering digital devices, CSAM, and evidence of active minor trafficking.

June 2024: Sommers enters federal custody.

May 2026: Sommers pleads guilty to one count of sex trafficking of minors.

September 24, 2026: Scheduled sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton.

What's next:

Sommers remains in federal custody pending his sentencing in September.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment.

The FBI and the Ventura Police Department are continuing their investigation into the digital evidence recovered during the search of his residence.