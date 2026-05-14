Oxnard police arrest suspect for grand theft of $35,000 copper fountain

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Oxnard PD

The Brief Anita Hurtado was arrested on May 13 for the theft of a $35,000 custom copper fountain from The Collection at RiverPark. The local artist's handcrafted work was dismantled and stolen in two separate incidents occurring on February 3 and February 15. Investigators discovered that the stolen copper was transported to a local recycling center, where the material was subsequently processed.



A woman was arrested by Oxnard police in connection with the grand theft of a $35,000 copper fountain, which was dismantled for its scrap metal value and sold to a recycling facility.

What we know:

Officers took Anita Hurtado into custody on May 13, according to authorities.

She faces charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The theft involved an original, handcrafted copper fountain located at The Collection at RiverPark.

The crime was carried out over two separate dates: February 3 and February 15.

Following the thefts, the copper was taken to a local recycling center and processed, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified if other suspects are being sought, despite the conspiracy charge, or if any portion of the handcrafted artwork was recovered before being processed by the recycler.

The specific method used to dismantle the heavy copper structure in a public shopping center is unknown.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities look for additional details regarding the coordination of the theft.

Hurtado will face legal proceedings for the three felony charges.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department by phone at 805-385-7600 or online at oxnardpd.org

Anonymous tips can be made through Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or venturacountycrimestoppers.org.