Hazmat incident under investigation at UCLA

Firefighters are investigating a reported hazmat incident at UCLA Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

Crews responded to the microbiology building at Young Hall just after 6 a.m. after a caller reported an "unconfirmed incident."

According to officials, an experiment was underway when a vessel over-pressurized and released some type of gas, which then set off the sprinklers. As a result, water is leaking from the fifth floor to the fourth floor.

Initially, there were concerns about possible contamination of those gases but the LAFD has ruled that out.

At this time, crews are going floor to floor, checking the water to make sure it's not contaminated.

UCLA Fire and UCLA PD are leading the investigation.

The building has been evacuated while the investigation continues.

Charles E. Young Drive East is open in the area.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was injured.